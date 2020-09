PLANE CRASH: Danny Fowler was taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition.

A TEENAGE boy has been taken to hospital after he was struck by a car while riding his bike on Friday afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Jones Rd in Bellbird Park at around 3pm.

The boy in his early teens sustained minor facial injuries and was taken to the Queensland Children’s Hospital in a stable condition.