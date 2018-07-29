Teenage boy charged over double stabbing

POLICE have charged a teenage boy after two people were stabbed in Ipswich on July 28.

A 16-year-old Basin Pocket boy has been charged with four offences after an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy went to St Andrews Hospital with various stab wounds at about 8.30pm.

Police surrounded two North Ipswich homes the following morning and set up crime scenes as part of their investigation.

The homes on Waterworks Rd and Reginald St were taped off as two police dogs searched the yards and detectives scoured the adjoining properties.

A 16-year-old Basin Pocket boy has been charged with four offences one count each of enter premises with intent, armed robbery, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and wounding.

He has been remanded in custody to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on August 10.

Police investigations are ongoing.