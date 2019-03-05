Teenage bag snatchers assault woman in Goodna

A 19-year-old woman was assaulted in Goodna last night.

A 19-year-old woman was assaulted in Goodna last night. Scott Powick

TEENAGE bag snatchers, one as young as 13, were charged in Goodna last night after an alleged assault and bag snatch on a 19-year-old woman.

Police reports state the teenagers were walking behind the woman on Smiths Rd at 7pm Monday night.

The teenagers stopped and asked the woman for the time, then attempted to grab her phone and pushed her over.

The woman kept hold of her phone however she dropped her handbag and one of the girls grabbed it and ran.

Police say they caught up with the teenagers a short time later. The 19-year-old woman was not physically injured, and police recovered all her property.

A 16-year-old Logan Reserve girl, a 13-year-old Logan Reserve girl, a 15-year-old Redbank Plains girl and a 14-year-old Collingwood Park girl have all been charged with robbery with violence.