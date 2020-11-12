Teen with knife ‘sat smoking’ until police arrived

A TEENAGER was high on drugs when he walked into a service station wielding a knife.

Ipswich Children’s Court heard the shop attendant locked himself in a room and called Triple-0, while the 17-year-old offender helped himself to cigarettes and sat quietly smoking until police arrived.

The juvenile, now aged 18, pleaded guilty to Crown prosecution charges of attempted robbery; and stealing.

No dates or locations of the crime was provided by prosecution in the open court before Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC.

The Queensland Times understands the crime was committed in May this year at the 7-Eleven store in Raceview.

Prosecutor Jessica Beckman said the youth walked into the store and produced a knife.

“He made a comment to cause the attendant to run into a side room and call police,” she said.

“He stole food items and cigarettes. He stayed inside and smoked the cigarettes until police arrived.”

Judge Horneman-Wren said it was “quite bizarre conduct”.

The teen was arrested and spent 67 days in juvenile detention before being granted bail.

Ms Beckman said the 18-year-old clearly needed some assistance to deal with his violent tendencies.

The court heard the boy had previous offences involving violence.

Judge Horneman-Wren said he was not interested in fashioning court orders for what the youth wanted, but to do what the community would want.

Defence barrister Geoffrey Seaholme said he had made it extremely clear to the youth that if he continued to offend as an adult “he would be staring down the barrel of a not insubstantial period of prison”.

His existing probation order imposed for other offences expires in July 2021.

“The reality is if he hasn’t turned the corner in 16 months at the age of 19 1/2 it will lead to an adult prison. Then sadly everything everyone has tried to do for him is for naught,” Judge Horneman-Wren said.

“As bizarre as his behaviour is, the fact is he brandished a knife in a 7-Eleven late at night, then sat locked inside the service station smoking cigarettes.”

“A single worker alone was vulnerable.

“This is the very reason we put people in jail, not keep them out of jail.

“A juvenile detention centre is a very different experience from an adult jail.”

The teen was sentenced to a 60-hour community service order, and also agreed to complete a 12-month supervised probation order.