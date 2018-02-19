Menu
Cancer teen married two days before death

19-year-old cancer patient Lydia Dominguez married her boyfriend Joshua Ordonez just two days before she died.
by Joshua Rhett Miller

A US teen battling kidney cancer died on Valentine's Day in her husband's arms - just two days after the young couple fulfilled her dying wish by tying the knot, according to hospital officials.

Lydia Dominguez, 19, died at about 8am on February 14 after marrying Joshua Ordonez in a hastily arranged ceremony at the El Paso Children's Hospital in Texas, the El Paso Times reports.

"This morning she woke up and said she was hot and she needed to do her hair," hospital director of marketing Audrey Garcia told the newspaper. "So mum put up her hair in a bun. She got a bit weak afterwards and laid down. She turned to look at her husband and smiled. She sat up and gave him the biggest hug. She then laid back down and all her family told her it was OK … she could let go. And in two breaths, she was gone."

19-year-old cancer patient Lydia Dominguez.
Ms Dominguez, who was first diagnosed with kidney cancer when she was just 15, was also surrounded by her father, mother and other relatives, Ms Garcia said.

Just two days earlier, Ms Dominguez married her fiance Joshua Ordonez. She wore a white dress with red flowers during the ceremony, which was a wedding commitment since a legal marriage license wasn't available.

Robert Warmath, a pastor at Del Sol Church in El Paso, oversaw the nuptials for the couple, who met online in 2017.

The couple on their wedding day.
Mr Ordonez told KVIA that Ms Dominguez accepted his proposal instantly.

"She broke out in tears and then said yes," he told the station.

According to Mr Ordonez, the two were happy until Ms Dominguez got sick again in October, when doctors discovered that her cancer had spread to her liver and lungs.

"We just didn't focus too much on that," he said. "We focused on how we could make each other happy in the days that we had together."

Ms Dominguez wanted to marry Mr Ordonez for a very simple reason, she told a reporter.

"Because I love him," she said.

 

This originally appeared on the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission.

 

The pair were married in the hospital.
