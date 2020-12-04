Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Teen who assaulted 9 year old child faces court

Aisling Brennan
3rd Dec 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 4th Dec 2020 6:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has pleaded guilty to assaulting a nine-year old child near Murwillumbah.

The now 18-year-old man, who can't be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Lismore District Court on Wednesday to two counts of assaulting and committing an act of indecency against a child in Bray Park in April 2016.

He would have been 14 years old at the time of the offence, according to court documents.

When the man appeared before Lismore District Court on Wednesday, the agreed facts of the case were tendered to the court.

A trial date had originally been set for July next year but was vacated on Wednesday after the guilty pleas were entered.

The man is expected to be sentenced on March 15, and he will remain on bail until that date.

More Stories

child assault lismore district court murwillumbah crime tweed crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk driver crashes while fleeing party assault

        Premium Content Drunk driver crashes while fleeing party assault

        News Party guests and members of the SES detained a woman who hit two parked cars

        Major Ipswich school project scores $2.3 million from Feds

        Premium Content Major Ipswich school project scores $2.3 million from Feds

        News Senator Paul Scarr has announced a significant contribution to a major school...

        Teenager told to stay away from steroids

        Premium Content Teenager told to stay away from steroids

        News A Magistrate has warned a young Ipswich man of the perils of performance enhancing...

        Jets development manager shares ‘eye-opening’ experience

        Premium Content Jets development manager shares ‘eye-opening’ experience

        Rugby League Spending time inside Ipswich State High’s footy Academy beneficial for experienced...