Teen warned: ‘You’ll spend more time in jail’

A TEENAGER now behind bars in an adult jail this week returned to Ipswich Children's Court to be resentenced for a previous stealing offence.

The court heard on Thursday the youth had snubbed his nose at court orders by not complying with a penalty imposed when he stole from a couple inside their home after threatening them with the metal pipe of a vacuum cleaner.

The now 18-year-old was sentenced by an Ipswich judge in March last year for burglary, stealing and other offences.

A Crown legal officer told the court on Thursday he was sentenced to a 10-month juvenile detention order on the most serious offence, but failed to comply with the conditions of a probation order.

The offence relates to a crime he committed in June 2018 as a juvenile where he broke into a couple's home, damaging a fly screen.

When they caught the intruder he threatened the man with the metal pipe.

When the woman began to film him with her phone he threatened her.

The court was told he failed to report on his supervised probation order and did not attend meetings with Youth Justice.

The teenager also reoffended, which breached his order.

The court heard he had been transferred to an adult jail after turning 18, and his probation order should be modified to reflect his age.

"He is very eager and keen to continue on the probation order," defence barrister Cecelia Bernardin said.

Ms Bernardin said her client became depressed and suffered anxiety at not being able to find a job.

Judge Tony Moynihan QC said the youth could expect to be dealt with more harshly from now on, if he continued to offend.

"He has considerable history," Judge Moynihan said.

"If he does not comply he will spend more time in jail."