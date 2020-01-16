Teen walks from court after hitting bus driver

A TEENAGER must be on his best behaviour for the next year or risk paying a fine after he abused and struck a school bus driver in a violent outburst.

Nicholas Wallace, 18, on Wednesday pleaded guilty in Southport Magistrates Court to common assault and public nuisance on December 12 last year.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Reece Foort said Wallace "slapped the victim several times to the upper body" when on a school bus where he was collecting his sister.

He said the offending started when the driver returned to Pacific Pines High School - where he had already been that afternoon - to see if he missed any students.

Sgt Foort said Wallace began swearing loudly at the driver. He said at the time the bus was filled with students, including young children.

The court heard Wallace also kicked the bus door and ticket machine.

Defence solicitor, Bettina Webb, of Howden Saggers Lawyers, said Wallace had autism however his initial diagnosis suggested he did not require medication.

Ms Webb told the court Wallace was in the process of reviewing his diagnosis.

Magistrate John Costanzo described the offending as concerning and said bus drivers weren't paid to be abused.

He sentenced to Wallace to a 12 month good behaviour bond with a $1000 assurance.