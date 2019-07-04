Menu
A traffic accident at the corner of Gehrke Road and Lorikeet Road at Regency Downs on Tuesday night. ALI KUCHEL
Teen ute driver, passenger not injured in motorcycle fatal

Ali Kuchel
4th Jul 2019 2:00 PM
INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into a fatal road accident that occurred in the Lockyer Valley last night.

Around 6pm, a ute travelling north-bound on Gehrke Rd turning into Lorikeet Rd at Regency Downs crashed into a motorcycle as is it was heading south.

The motorbike rider, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, while his pillion passenger, a woman in her 30s, was transported to Ipswich hospital.

The driver of the ute, a 17-year-old girl, and her passenger, a 17-year-old boy, were not physically injured in the accident.

Laidley police acting officer in charge, acting senior sergeant Jo Goodman said it was a timely reminder to take extra time when travelling on the road.

"While we are in the school holidays, it would be good if motorists could take care when they are driving so they can get to their destinations," Sgt Goodman said.

