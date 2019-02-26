Teen tied to chair in terrifying ordeal

AN ICE-USER tied his lover's hands to a chair in a fit of anger, an Ipswich court has heard.

The man had previous convictions for violent acts against women.

Corey Desmond Colin Sayer, 32, from Dalby, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing bodily harm; and committing a choking/strangulation domestic violence offence.

Crown prosecutor Evan O'Hanlon-Rose said Sayer grabbed the 17-year-old by her throat and threw her to the ground.

Sayer's mother intervened in the assault, which occurred between October 10 and November 10, 2017.

Mr O'Hanlon-Rose said Sayer argued with the teen again one month later, threatening to cut her with a machete, before grabbing her by the throat and throwing her to the ground.

She threw cooking tongs at him and he punched her in the forehead.

Mr O'Hanlon-Rose said the ordeal continued when Sayer followed the girl into a shed and used rope to tie her hands as she sat on a plastic chair.

Distressed, the teen begged him to stop. Sayer stopped and the victim called for help.

When police arrived at the scene northwest of Dalby on November 27, officers found knives, rope and a machete, but there was no sign of Sayer.

A warrant was issued and he was eventually arrested on Australia Day, 2018.

Sayer also pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to stop his car for police; three counts of driving unlicensed; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; possession of drug utensils; and not having legal authority to have explosives (ammunition).

Mr O'Hanlon-Rose said in one incident on January 12 last year, Sayer drove off from police at 140km/h in a 100km/h speed zone.

Sayer had since spent more than 17 months held in custody because the offences breached parole.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said Sayer had met the teen only a few weeks prior to the attack, noting that the young woman had been extremely unfortunate to cross paths with him.

"You threatened to stab her with a machete. Called her the most vile names," Judge Horneman-Wren said.

Sayer was sentenced to two years' jail, and two terms of 12 months' jail, with immediate release on probation for three years.

His licence was disqualified for two years.