Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Teen thrown from car, killed in horror Bribie beach crash

by Cormac Pearson
31st May 2021 4:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

An 18-year-old man has died after he was thrown from the passenger seat of a 4WD that rolled on Bribie Island on Sunday afternoon

Police say the driver, also 18, lost control of a Toyota HiLux on Ocean Beach, Woorim around 4.30pm Sunday afternoon before the vehicle rolled.

The passenger, from Burpengary, died at the scene.

The driver, from Beachmere, was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash and are urging people with information or dashcam footage to contact police.

Meanwhile, a 39-year-old man has died after a motorbike crash in Queensland's North Burnett region on Sunday afternoon.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Kerwee Rd at Eidsvold East, west of Maryborough.

Police said the local man came off his bike about 4.30pm.

Anyone with further information about the crash is urged to contact authorities.

 

Ocean Beach on Bribie Island is a popular spot for beach driving. File picture
Ocean Beach on Bribie Island is a popular spot for beach driving. File picture

 

Originally published as Teen thrown from car, killed in horror Bribie beach crash

More Stories

beach bribie island crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Magic number that will save Barty

        Magic number that will save Barty

        Tennis Ash Barty is confronting the fact her world No. 1 ranking could be stolen at the French Open and needs this number to extend her streak.

        Right decision to call off game: Players risked injury

        Premium Content Right decision to call off game: Players risked injury

        Rugby League A-Grade match abandoned at Rosewood after more than an hour’s wait for ambulance to...

        ‘We did what we had to do’: Men awarded for bravery

        Premium Content ‘We did what we had to do’: Men awarded for bravery

        News Two courageous Ipswich residents, including a young man who was stabbed while...

        Woman airlifted to hospital after motorbike, car crash

        Premium Content Woman airlifted to hospital after motorbike, car crash

        News A woman has been airlifted to hospital following a crash involving two cars and a...