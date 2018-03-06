Sinister reason behind teen’s ‘hangover’

A TEENAGER who noticed her eyelid was drooping thought it was due to drinking alcohol, but later discovered it was a brain tumour.

During a Facetime chat, Megan Barker's boyfriend was the first to point out that her eyes looked "uneven".

The 19-year-old told news service SWNS: "My boyfriend said to me, 'There's something wrong with your eyes,' and he said they weren't even."

But the travel agent initially blamed it on having a few drinks - until her family noticed her left eye was drooping three weeks later on Christmas Day.

Following a craniotomy, Megan Barker’s eyes swelled shut. Picture: Megan Barker/SWNS

"There were eight of us there and every person had asked what was wrong with my eye," she said. "This is when I think I first started realising it wasn't just me that was noticing the change in it."

In late December, CAT scans and X-rays revealed a mass pressing on her left eye socket. Doctors decided the tumour was too big and performed a bifrontal craniotomy in February.

CAT scans and X-rays revealed a mass pressing on Megan Barker’s left eye socket. Picture: Megan Barker/SWNS

"It was really scary and stressful, but they said because it was affecting my vision, they couldn't just leave it," she said. Surgeons had to saw open her skull and peel back her face to remove the mass which had been crushing her eye socket.

"They pulled my skin from my face down, cut the top part of my skull out, reconstructed the socket, took the mass and the sinus out, and then put the skull back together with pins," the British teenager said.

She is recovering at home and waiting on test results on the growth, which doctors suspect is a mass of calcium.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished with permission.