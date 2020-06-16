Teen thief blows chance to stop stealing

A THIEF drove away from a hardware store in a tradesman’s ute and box trailer loaded up with tools and a ride-on mower, leaving the victim watching on in disbelief as it disappeared down the street.

When it was eventually located, the Toyota Hilux was partially stripped, with its tray sides gone and cabin damaged by foam sprayed from a fire extinguisher. The thief, 18-year-old Brendan Lee Green, drove the vehicle to his grandmother’s house and tried to give her some of the stolen goods, but she refused.

Green, who will turn 19 next month, appeared from jail via video-link before Ipswich Magistrates Court to plead guilty to 11 charges.

The charges included entering premises and stealing; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; wilful damage; going armed to cause fear; failing to take reasonable care with a needle/syringe; obstructing a police officer; possession of property used in a drug offence; and contravening a 150-hour community service work order.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Green admitted stealing the Hilux with the box trailer and mower attached.

Police prosecutor Jack Scott said Green had been sentenced last December to a nine-month jail term with immediate parole for burglary and fraud offences.

Just three weeks later Green was seen on a train at 9pm playing with a knife.

A female passenger became frightened and police were called to Bowen Hills train station.

When Green walked toward police on a nearby street officers produced firearms, directing Green to get down on the ground.

He denied having a knife but two knives were found in a garden bed nearby, with Green asking police for a decorative chain attached to one of the knives.

At 6.50am on February 14, Green stole the ute from an Eastern Heights hardware shop after the owner left his keys on the floor of the cabin.

Mr Scott said the Hilux sustained $4400 damage.

Another offence involved a burglary in March at Flinders View, with jewellery and money stolen.

Green was arrested and sent back to jail on March 8.

Mr Fairclough said Green’s age was an important factor to consider in penalty, the current climate (COVID), and he’d been back in jail three months.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Green failed to do his 150-hour work order in his previous sentence or meet his parole reporting obligations.

She said Green left his fingerprints on a jewellery box and money tin after a house was burgled and a window smashed.

When called to the train station by a frightened passenger, police found a throwing knife and a folding knife.

“You drove (the Hilux and tailer) to your grandmother’s house. You asked her if she wanted any of the stolen tools,” Ms Sturgess said.

“She says she did not want anything.”

“Your history is not looking good for a young man Mr Green,” she said warning him he would be spending longer in jail if he continues stealing from people.

“You were highly belligerent and abusive toward police when arrested.”

Ms Sturgess convicted and sentenced Green to a 12-month jail term. With lesser concurrent jail terms on other offences.

It will begin on October 9 at the end of his existing jail sentence.

Green will be eligible to begin his application for parole from August 8.

His Community Service Order was revoked and he was resentenced to a six-month jail term on the earlier offences.