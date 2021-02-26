Teen tells cops she knew she’d “be over” after crashing car

A teenager told police she “knew she would be over” the legal limit when she was busted by police at a car accident.

Tamara Jane Lloyd, 18, pleaded guilty in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, February 22, after she crashed her car at Brightview at the beginning of the month and was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol while a provisional licence holder.

READ MORE: NAMED: Lockyer Valley drink drivers front court

In court, police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said police attended a “single vehicle accident” on Brightview Road, Brightview, on February 1, 2021.

Lloyd handed her provisional drivers licence to police and was asked to conduct an RBT at the scene.

She was conveyed to Laidley Police Station where she gave a specimen of breath for analysis, which conveyed a reading of 0.093, senior sergeant Windsor said.

Representing herself in court, Lloyd said she knew she “shouldn't have done it”.

LOCAL NEWS: Alleged assault: Hatton Vale man suffers injuries from fight

Magistrate Peter Saggers said the reading was “significantly high” given her age and referenced Queensland‘s already significantly high road toll this year.

Magistrate Saggers fined Lloyd $500, referred to SPER and disqualified her from driving for five months.

No conviction was recorded.