Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Teen tells cops she knew she’d “be over” after crashing car

Hugh Suffell
26th Feb 2021 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A teenager told police she “knew she would be over” the legal limit when she was busted by police at a car accident.

Tamara Jane Lloyd, 18, pleaded guilty in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, February 22, after she crashed her car at Brightview at the beginning of the month and was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol while a provisional licence holder.

READ MORE: NAMED: Lockyer Valley drink drivers front court

In court, police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said police attended a “single vehicle accident” on Brightview Road, Brightview, on February 1, 2021.

Lloyd handed her provisional drivers licence to police and was asked to conduct an RBT at the scene.

She was conveyed to Laidley Police Station where she gave a specimen of breath for analysis, which conveyed a reading of 0.093, senior sergeant Windsor said.

Representing herself in court, Lloyd said she knew she “shouldn't have done it”.

LOCAL NEWS: Alleged assault: Hatton Vale man suffers injuries from fight

Magistrate Peter Saggers said the reading was “significantly high” given her age and referenced Queensland‘s already significantly high road toll this year.

Magistrate Saggers fined Lloyd $500, referred to SPER and disqualified her from driving for five months.

No conviction was recorded.

drug and drink drivers gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Construction of $80m solar farm tipped to create 100 jobs

        Premium Content Construction of $80m solar farm tipped to create 100 jobs

        Council News The project in rural Ipswich was approved by Ipswich City Council last year. Here’s when it will get going

        • 26th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Torrents of Olympics-driven cash to flow across state

        Premium Content Torrents of Olympics-driven cash to flow across state

        News Tourism benefits to reach far beyond Brisbane in Games glory

        • 26th Feb 2021 5:17 AM
        What got our Olympic bid over the line

        Premium Content What got our Olympic bid over the line

        News What got our 2032 Olympic Games bid over the line

        • 26th Feb 2021 5:02 AM
        Plea as COVID-19 fragments found in SEQ sewage

        Premium Content Plea as COVID-19 fragments found in SEQ sewage

        News “We are concerned by the new variants that are emerging overseas."