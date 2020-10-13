Teen ‘taking the bus to Mt Isa’ after car immobilised

A TEENAGER’S car could be turned into scrap metal if he keeps on driving when disqualified.

Jordan Bertram revealed his fear of losing his beloved car when he went before an Ipswich court for driving while disqualified this week.

The court heard he was busted just five days after being booted off the road by order of the court.

Jordan Duncan Maclean Bertram, 18, from Yamanto, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when disqualified on Warwick Road at Yamanto on August 31.

Prosecutor Sergeant Trent Voigt said police intercepted him behind the wheel just five days after a magistrate had already disqualified his licence.

Sgt Voigt said Bertram immediately told police he had no licence and was disqualified.

As a result, his car was immobilised and the registration plates removed.

“It was a stupid decision,” Bertram told the magistrate.

“I just came back from Mount Isa three days before. I’m going back up there.”

“Well you certainly can’t drive up there Mr Bertram,” Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said.

“I’ll take a bus,” Bertram said.

Ms Sturgess reminded him that he was also still demerit points suspended.

“You have turned a six-month disqualification into two-years,” Ms Sturgess said.

“Know what will happen next then if you don’t wake up to yourself, it will be a very long time until you see your licence again.”

“Yes, a crushed car and jail,” Bertram responded.

Bertram was fined $750, with his licence disqualified for two years.