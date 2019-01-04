Investigation after teen wounded

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital after an alleged wounding in Woodridge this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to a private residence at Woodridge about 5.15am to treat a 17-year-old for wounds to his stomach and a head injury.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said early investigations by police suggested the teenager was the victim of a "serious assault".

Queensland Health later confirmed the teenager's condition was stable.