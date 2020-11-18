Teen taken to hospital after crashing into motorway sign

Paramedics took a teenage girl to Ipswich Hospital after the vehicle she was in crashed into a sign on the Ipswich Motorway on Tuesday night.

A TEENAGE girl was taken to hospital after a vehicle she was in crashed into a sign on the Ipswich Motorway last night.

Paramedics transported the girl to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution after the crash on the westbound lanes of the motorway at Brassall about 6pm on Tuesday.

Later that night, a man in his 30s was also taken to Ipswich Hospital after sustaining a suspected snake bite.

The man was taken in a stable condition with a bite to his lower leg from a Redbank Plains address.