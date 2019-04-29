Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah.
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
News

Teen taken to hospital after car hits pig

Maddelin McCosker
by
29th Apr 2019 6:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his late teens was taken to Moranbah Hospital after his car hit a pig late Sunday night.

The man was travelling on Goonyella Rd when his car rolled after crashing into a pig at 10.32pm.

Paramedics were called to the scene where they treated him for an injury to his arm.

He was then transported to Moranbah Hospital in a stable condition.

Another rollover near Bluff early this morning left a man in his 30s with multiple injuries.

The man was involved in a single vehicle rollover on the Capricorn Highway.

He was transported to Blackwater Hospital in a stable condition with seatbelt related injuries, as well as shoulder, leg and abdominal pain.

capricorn highway goonyella rd qas tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Where you can cast your vote early in Ipswich

    Where you can cast your vote early in Ipswich

    News Early polling locations for federal election are now available throughout Ipswich

    Why right-wing candidates spell good news for Labor in Blair

    premium_icon Why right-wing candidates spell good news for Labor in Blair

    News Six of the nine candidates standing are on the political right

    • 29th Apr 2019 7:51 AM
    Why more people are visiting Ipswich than ever before

    premium_icon Why more people are visiting Ipswich than ever before

    News This year 22 local businesses were recognised