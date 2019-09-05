Menu
Teen injured after being hit by car

by Thomas Morgan
5th Sep 2019 10:42 AM
Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has sustained multiple injuries after being hit by a car in Brassall this morning.

The high acuity response unit is among crews at the scene of the crash, which happened along Hunter St, Brassall at 9.55am.

A boy in his early teens has sustained shoulder, arm and head injuries, according to a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman, but is reportedly conscious and alert.

The spokeswoman said his injuries were "being treated seriously," but could not comment on the severity of the injuries.

He has been transported to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition.

