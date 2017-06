A REDBANK Plains teenager has been taken to hospital after an overnight accident.

Queensland Ambulance report a male, in his late teens, suffered significant burns to his hand while trying to work on his car engine.

Paramedics were called to the Redbank Plains Rd home about 7.29pm.

"The male patient was transported to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition," the QAS spokesperson said.

"The burns were quite significant."