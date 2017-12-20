Menu
Teen suffers badly broken leg in rollover

Andrew Korner
by

TWO people sustained serious injuries when their vehicle crashed and rolled on a country road overnight.

Paramedics were called to Old Laidley-Forest Hill Rd at North Laidley about 10pm Tuesday.

Crews treated a male teenager for a severely broken leg and he was later airlifted by the Rescue 500 chopper to the PA Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A female in her 20s was treated for abrasions and neck pain and she was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Topics:  laidley north traffic crash

Ipswich Queensland Times
