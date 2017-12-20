Teen suffers badly broken leg in rollover

TWO people sustained serious injuries when their vehicle crashed and rolled on a country road overnight.
Paramedics were called to Old Laidley-Forest Hill Rd at North Laidley about 10pm Tuesday.
Crews treated a male teenager for a severely broken leg and he was later airlifted by the Rescue 500 chopper to the PA Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
A female in her 20s was treated for abrasions and neck pain and she was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.