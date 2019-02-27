Menu
Graphic footage of a teen stomping on a man's head has emerged in a shocking video of a bus stop bashing.
Crime

Teen stomps on man's head in graphic bashing video

Shayla Bulloch
by
27th Feb 2019 10:52 AM
DISTURBING footage has emerged of a group of teenagers brutally bashing a man and stomping on his head as he lay still on a busy Maroochydore road.

Seven News Sunshine Coast distributed the video, which shows a group of teenagers throwing punches at a man before the fight spills onto Aerodrome Rd.

 

The victim is knocked to the ground and a male offender stomps on his head repeatedly.

The group walks off and the man is left on the road motionless.

A 27-year-old man was rushed to hospital with a fractured jaw and missing teeth after the brutal incident.

The footage was captured on a witnesses mobile phone at the Horton Pde bus station on Sunday.

Six teenagers have since been arrested and questioned over the incident.

bus stop editors picks footage maroochydore maroochydore police sunshine coast crime
