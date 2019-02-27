Teen stomps on man's head in graphic bashing video

Graphic footage of a teen stomping on a man's head has emerged in a shocking video of a bus stop bashing.

Graphic footage of a teen stomping on a man's head has emerged in a shocking video of a bus stop bashing. Contributed

DISTURBING footage has emerged of a group of teenagers brutally bashing a man and stomping on his head as he lay still on a busy Maroochydore road.

Seven News Sunshine Coast distributed the video, which shows a group of teenagers throwing punches at a man before the fight spills onto Aerodrome Rd.

Bus Stop Bashing: A fight erupted at a Maroochydore bus stop on Sunday where youths are seen stomping on a man's head on Aerodrome Rd.

The victim is knocked to the ground and a male offender stomps on his head repeatedly.

The group walks off and the man is left on the road motionless.

A 27-year-old man was rushed to hospital with a fractured jaw and missing teeth after the brutal incident.

The footage was captured on a witnesses mobile phone at the Horton Pde bus station on Sunday.

Six teenagers have since been arrested and questioned over the incident.