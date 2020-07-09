Teen influencer apologises for her video ‘mistake’

The 19-year-old, whose videos have been liked more than two billion times, said sorry after resurfaced clips painted her in a less than flattering light.

TikTok star Addison Rae has apologised after being condemned for previously sharing a video criticising the Black Lives Matter movement.

It comes as the social media star, whose real name is Addison Rae Easterling, faced growing criticism over the clip as well as accusations of "blackfishing".

The 19-year-old's videos have been liked more than two billion times on TikTok, where she regularly posts clips of her dancing and lip-synching to songs.

But fans became worried when the prolific social media user took a week-long break earlier this month, leading to rumours she was in hospital or even pregnant.

TikTok star Addison Rae is one of the video app’s biggest stars. Picture: Instagram.

Addison's TikTok absence came as a video of the star from Snapchat began circulating on Twitter, with the teen pictured in dark makeup.

People soon accused her of "blackfishing", a term given to when white women use makeup or fake tan to appear black.

It also emerged that four years ago Addison had reposted a video of a woman saying all live matter and Black Lives Matter "is a cult", People reports.

Soon Addison was being slammed, with people tweeting for the star to address her previous actions:

Addison Rae is literally blackfishing. Are we not going to talk about that? pic.twitter.com/sH59J50l1M — :) (@marie_kaseyyy) June 30, 2020

addison rae can call BLM a cult, say pro ALM stuff, dance to a song about an ED & now blackfishing all without even attempting to recognize how messed up it is @whoisaddison this u? — lin (@nakelsmiths) June 29, 2020

#addisonrae about to get cancelled for bullying, blackfishing, saying the n word and more???? not surprised 😐 bye 🧚 pic.twitter.com/h3rmGytfrs — addison rae slander (@ChiefIgnant) July 2, 2020

im not into cancelling but addison rae looks problematic for me, i mean blackfishing and calling the blm a cult??? not cool — kammiekazee (@kammiekazee) July 1, 2020

Y’all really just gonna let Addison Rae say the n word ? Then go post about black lives matter ? Cancel her just like you cancel Jeffree star ....why y’all won’t cause she’s a privledged white girl?????? Sickening 🤭 — mama vee 👄 (@veebrigham1) July 1, 2020

After disappearing from her socials for more than a week, Addison returned to Twitter on Wednesday to apologise for reposting the all lives matter video, however, did not address accusations of blackfishing.

Addison wrote that she owed "all of you an apology" and she "should not have" posted the video criticising the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Because of my privilege I didn't understand and wasn't educated enough on the social injustices facing the Black community," she wrote.

On Wednesday Addison addressed the controversy and apologised.

Addison said she could now "see my mistakes and am committed to learning from them".

"I will never stop growing, learning and fighting for those whose voices rightfully need to be amplified, and will forever believe that Black Lives Matter," she continued.

"If you haven't done so already, please join me in supporting and learning more about the global Black Lives Matter movement.

"I am truly sorry and I am committed to using the platform you all have given me to work on becoming a better ally. I love you all endlessly."

The reaction to her apology was mixed, with some frustrated it had taken her until now to address the issue.

Meanwhile others pointed out Addison would only have been 15 when she reposted the all lives matter video.

The girl was 15 years old, she wasn’t educated on the matter yet y’all tried to cancel her, kids now a days 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) July 8, 2020

PSA to every one, how about instead of cancel culture we instead focus on learning from our past mistakes and bettering our futures together? — Curran Murphy (@0924Curran) July 8, 2020

it’s too late, you ignored the situation for a month and only apologized once more people caught you. It should have been addressed immediately and I’ve lost all respect for you. — Bessem (@bessemtakang) July 8, 2020

She’s only 19 but has been signed to a top Hollywood agency. Picture: Instagram.

WHO IS ADDISON RAE?

If you haven't been on TikTok you can be forgiven for not knowing who Addison is, however, as the app becomes more mainstream so has its biggest stars.

From Louisiana originally, Addison joined TikTok last year where she first became popular for posting videos with her mum Sheri, who is also a dancer.

Addison has been signed to top celebrity talent agency WME, which represents the likes of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lawrence.

The teen is friends with the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, who posted photos of the pair hanging out together on Instagram last month.

She now lives in Los Angeles at Hype House, a mansion that's been dubbed a 'creative collective' for a host of other TikTok stars who all live and make content there.

