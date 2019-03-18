Menu
Coast police are pleading for people to change their violent ways after a spike in assaults across the region. Photo: FILE
Teen stabbed, dropped at hospital lucky to survive

Shayla Bulloch
18th Mar 2019 9:39 AM
A TEENAGER is "lucky to be alive" after he was stabbed multiple times and dropped off at hospital by a mystery driver.

About 2.30am on Saturday morning, a 19-year-old man was found at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital emergency department with multiple bleeding stab wounds to his body.

He was dropped at the hospital by a man in his 20s driving a small white hatchback car before he drove away.

The teenager required emergency surgery and is in a stable condition at hospital.

Sunshine Coast detectives hope to speak to the victim this morning about the incident and urge anyone with information to contact police.

