Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teen stabbed at Coast house party walks himself to hospital

Kirstin Payne
by and Kirstin Payne
27th Oct 2019 3:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has taken himself to hospital overnight after he was stabbed in the stomach outside a Miami house party.

At around 11.40pm last night a group of uninvited people attended a party on Dawn Parade and were refused entry.

The party finished and as people were leaving, the 17-year-old boy was approached on the street by a group of males and was kicked, punched and stabbed with an unknown weapon.

He then attended Robina Hospital with a stab wound to abdomen.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an unlawful wounding.

Investigators are urging anyone who was in the vicinity of Dawn Parade and has dashcam or CCTV footage to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
robina hospital stabbing house party teen

Top Stories

    VOTE NOW: Best child care educator and centre in Ipswich

    VOTE NOW: Best child care educator and centre in Ipswich

    Education In the next installment of our Best of Ipswich 2019 series, we reveal which child care educators and child care centres have made the shortlist. VOTE NOW ->

    Pair tied up, mouths taped shut before being assaulted

    premium_icon Pair tied up, mouths taped shut before being assaulted

    Crime Police described it as a 'traumatic' incident for the two victims.

    Coming second not an option for Ipswich's best

    premium_icon Coming second not an option for Ipswich's best

    News City's award winners highlight international quality

    ‘15 minute Uber Air flights from GC to Brisbane’

    premium_icon ‘15 minute Uber Air flights from GC to Brisbane’

    Business Calls to bring air taxi service to city to solve traffic problems