Isabella Lilly Coggan, 20, pleaded guilty to common assault at court on Wednesday.
'Degrading': Woman spits on neighbour woken by yard noise

Shayla Bulloch
19th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
A NEIGHBOURHOOD dispute escalated dramatically when a woman spat on and threatened to kill a man who asked her to tone down the noise at her backyard party.

The "low" acts were the fourth set of matters Isabella Lilly Coggan, 20, faced at court this year, and were ranked among some of the most "degrading" crimes to by magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist.

Police prosecutor Amanda Brewer said Coggan's neighbour confronted her after noise from her backyard woke him on June 4.

Senior Constable Brewer said Coggan was hostile and spat on her neighbour before he could retreat.

Coggan then "marched" to his home with her brother and yelled threats from the front yard.

"We're going to come in and kill everyone there," Snr Cts Brewer said Coggan shouted.

Coggan's defence barrister, Lily Bisick said the family repercussions she faced since the incident was a "big wakeup call".

While she had not apologised to her neighbour, Ms Bisick said she was taking steps to seek help. She pleaded guilty to common assault and public nuisance at court on Wednesday.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist reminded Coggan the severity of her crime, saying spitting carries with it the risk of transmitting disease.

When she appeared to not be paying attention, Mr Stjernqvist bluntly told her to "dust the attitude".

Coggan was sentenced to 12 months' probation and a conviction was recorded.

