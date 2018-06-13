Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teen spits, bites and pees at courthouse

Ross Irby
by
13th Jun 2018 2:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH teen Bradley Cork spat and tried to bite police in an angry brush with the law.

He tussled with police outside Ipswich Courthouse after he peed on the wall.

After 55 days in jail, Bradley Lance Ken Cork, 18, went before Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to more than 20 charges that include stealing offences; wilful damage to a car; two counts of serious assault/obstruct police; evading a train fare; urinating in public; trespass; driving unlicensed - repeat offender; driving when never held a licence; possession methylamphetamine and drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said the most serious offences were Cork's serious assaults of police officers in June 2017 by "attempting to bite".

"They involved attempting to bite a police officer and spitting onto an officer's uniform.

"It was quite a serious struggle with him and an officer had to enlist the help of a civilian, where he also attempted to bite that person.

"Had his bites connected he would be at real risk of serving actual prison time."

Mr Ballard said Cork had three offences for driving unlicensed within a month - showing disregard of court orders.

"He urinated on the side of Ipswich Courthouse just after being released," he said.

"(It shows) disrespect of the judicial system."

Cork in separate incidents did $235 damage when he smashed a car windscreen, stole $43.95 fuel, did $1000 damage to a computer screen, and stole a $1200 diagnostic tool.

Defence lawyer Matt Fairclough said rehabilitation must be considered given his young age.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said he noted his young age but the urination offence was absolutely disgusting and "does show a degree of contempt".

Cork was convicted and sentenced to a 12-month probation order on the more serious offences, and convicted only on other offences. And must do counselling and programs.

Cork was disqualified from driving for two years.

drug offences ipswich court stealing wilful damage
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    No money for a coffee, no worries

    No money for a coffee, no worries

    News Cafe recognises that not everyone's in the position to purchase a latte a day.

    400 PHOTOS: Flashback of the last 10 years of Ipswich Cup

    premium_icon 400 PHOTOS: Flashback of the last 10 years of Ipswich Cup

    Community Take a look back at all the best moments of the past 10 years

    ‘It’s been sprung’: Ipswich likely for Antoniolli’s case

    premium_icon ‘It’s been sprung’: Ipswich likely for Antoniolli’s case

    News Mayor at scandal-plagued council faces seven fraud charges

    Man flips Smart car, doesn't pay for fuel

    premium_icon Man flips Smart car, doesn't pay for fuel

    Crime The tiny car received broken windows and dents in the encounter

    • 13th Jun 2018 3:00 PM

    Local Partners