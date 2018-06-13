Teen spits, bites and pees at courthouse

IPSWICH teen Bradley Cork spat and tried to bite police in an angry brush with the law.

He tussled with police outside Ipswich Courthouse after he peed on the wall.

After 55 days in jail, Bradley Lance Ken Cork, 18, went before Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to more than 20 charges that include stealing offences; wilful damage to a car; two counts of serious assault/obstruct police; evading a train fare; urinating in public; trespass; driving unlicensed - repeat offender; driving when never held a licence; possession methylamphetamine and drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said the most serious offences were Cork's serious assaults of police officers in June 2017 by "attempting to bite".

"They involved attempting to bite a police officer and spitting onto an officer's uniform.

"It was quite a serious struggle with him and an officer had to enlist the help of a civilian, where he also attempted to bite that person.

"Had his bites connected he would be at real risk of serving actual prison time."

Mr Ballard said Cork had three offences for driving unlicensed within a month - showing disregard of court orders.

"He urinated on the side of Ipswich Courthouse just after being released," he said.

"(It shows) disrespect of the judicial system."

Cork in separate incidents did $235 damage when he smashed a car windscreen, stole $43.95 fuel, did $1000 damage to a computer screen, and stole a $1200 diagnostic tool.

Defence lawyer Matt Fairclough said rehabilitation must be considered given his young age.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said he noted his young age but the urination offence was absolutely disgusting and "does show a degree of contempt".

Cork was convicted and sentenced to a 12-month probation order on the more serious offences, and convicted only on other offences. And must do counselling and programs.

Cork was disqualified from driving for two years.