Teen sexually assaulted in bushland, police investigating

Police are looking for this man. Contributed

POLICE are looking for a man after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in bushland behind a Flinders View shopping centre.

Police say a man grabbed the girl when she was walking near Jacana Ct at 1.30pm on October 16.

The man allegedly approached and grabbed her and sexually assaulted her before he ran away.

The man (similar to the COMFIT) is described as Caucasian in appearance with a slim build, aged in his early twenties, around 185cm tall with short dark brown hair and brown/green eyes.

He was wearing a black t-shirt with brown/beige coloured shorts.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the Winston Glades Shopping Centre or Lloyd Park at the time of the incident and have further information to contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.