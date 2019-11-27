Young lad sews bright future turning tyre tubes into a dress
AT JUST 11, Teddy McRitchie had already become an award-winning designer.
His passion for wearable art skyrocketed the young teen into the glitz and glamour of the fashion industry at a quick pace.
Now 16, the Sunshine Beach State High School student is continuing to live out his dreams of becoming a successful designer.
Teddy recently showcased his innovative frock at the 2019 WornOUT exhibition, a show celebrating the growing community of recycled fashion.
To his surprise, Teddy said the dress called "Funeral" stole the show.
"I didn't really know what to expect because it was my first time, but it was a really good event," he said.
"The audience really thought it stood out, every time the model was on the catwalk they were cheering.
"I had people afterwards congratulating me which gave me a lot of confidence."
View this post on Instagram
‘Funeral’ at the AATFA Queensland State Final in the Costume & Theatrical section. Unfortunately, it did not place. . Designer: @tmc_costumes Model: @cara.skelton HMUA: @anieke.broad Event: @aatfaqueensland Photographer: @isabella_pw . . This costume is a 1950’s evening gown and fascinator that could easily be worn at a ball or in a theatre show. The costume is completely recycled with the dress being made exclusively from recycled bike tubes. Each tube was individually cleaned and polished to give a leather like feel. The final dress was pattern drafted into an avant-garde costume. The headpiece was made from a recycled fan, handmade bike tube flowers and straws. Gloves gives the look of elegance. . #aatfaqueensland #aatfa2019 #wearableart #worldofwearableart #upcycled #recycled #recycledart #costume #costumedesign #fashiondesign #biketubes #recycledbiketubes #fashion #1950s
The Brisbane fashion exhibition encouraged its entrants to focus on sewing the threads to a future without waste.
Teddy's piece was made out of recycled tyre tubes, which he said took a month to complete.
"I cleaned, polished and sewed them all together myself," he said.
"The headpiece is made from a recycled fan too, so I'd say 95 per cent of is it recycled."
Teddy said he hoped his future involved a career in costume design, taking him to the international stage.
Sunshine Coast designer Karen Lynch also showcased her designs at the WornOUT event.
Her frocks featured a crochet technique using fabric offcuts joined into strips.
Those interested can follow Teddy on Instagram @tmc_designs or Karen on @karen_lynch_fibre_art.