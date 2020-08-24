Teen rushed to hospital after late night crash
A TEENAGER has been rushed to hospital after she was involved in a crash on the intersection of the Brisbane Valley Highway and Coominya Connection Road.
A Queensland Ambulance Service Spokesman said paramedics attended the scene of a single vehicle rollover at Wivenhoe Hill last night at 10.32pm.
LOCAL NEWS: Young green thumb let off after his unusual offence
It was reported the patient was a female in her teens.
She has been taken to Ipswich Hospital with neck pain, in a stable condition.