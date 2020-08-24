Menu
Teen rushed to hospital after late night crash

24th Aug 2020 7:30 AM
A TEENAGER has been rushed to hospital after she was involved in a crash on the intersection of the Brisbane Valley Highway and Coominya Connection Road.

A Queensland Ambulance Service Spokesman said paramedics attended the scene of a single vehicle rollover at Wivenhoe Hill last night at 10.32pm.

It was reported the patient was a female in her teens.

She has been taken to Ipswich Hospital with neck pain, in a stable condition.

