Teen rode away on bashing victim's bike

AN IPSWICH teenager callously rode away on the bike of a young assault victim, a court has heard this week.

When an Ipswich magistrate asked Thomas Rohi Smith why he took the young man's bike, Smith said simply: "I was too lazy to walk home."

In another crime, Smith knocked out a young man in what was apparently an unprovoked attack.

Thomas Rohi Smith, 18, from Gailes, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing the mountain bike at Gailes on November 18, 2018; assault doing bodily harm on October 7; and failing to appear before court.

In the sparse police facts, prosecutor, Senior Constable Bernard Elmore, said the most serious offence was the assault causing bodily harm incident. Sen-Const Elmore said the victim sustained cuts and bruises and was knocked unconscious in the attack.

"A punch to the head is a very dangerous thing. It can be a matter of luck if the victim lives or dies; luck of the draw," Sen-Const Elmore said.

"It's a gamble when you throw that punch.

"He's thrown one punch. It is significant that he was knocked unconscious."

Magistrate Donna MacCallum asked if the defendant made full admissions and stated that the complainant had invited him to fight.

"No, there is nothing in the facts to suggest there was consent," Sen-Const Elmore responded.

Ms MacCallum said Smith stole the mountain bike from the victim's veranda in Gailes.

"Any reason why you did that," Ms MacCallum asked the defendant.

"I was too lazy to walk home," he responded.

"It is very serious. You were with a group of people and you've thrown the first punch. Caused the person to fall to the ground," Ms MacCallum said.

"Such matters can have tragic outcomes.

"Everyone is aware people can fall, hit their head and die. Or suffer very serious injuries.

"You are clearly lucky this person did not suffer worse than bruises, and loss of consciousness.

"Then your group of friends began to assault him. Kicking, punching him and stealing his wallet.

"It caused more serious injuries to him."

Ms MacCallum sentenced Smith to complete a 15-month supervised Probation Order, and do counselling and programs.