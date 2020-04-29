Teen robs boy at Ipswich shopping centre

A BOY was mugged for his sneakers in a brazen daylight robbery at an Ipswich shopping centre.

The robber, aged 15, was banned from Riverlink Shopping Centre.

Now aged 16, the teen went before Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC in the Ipswich Children’s Court and pleaded guilty to attempted robbery at North Ipswich on August 31, 2019; and trespass.

The Crown prosecutor did not read an outline of facts on the record in the open court.

These were written and already before the judge.

The teen’s lawyer Matthew Fairclough sought a supervised probation order of up to two years that would extend his ongoing supervision (under an existing probation order) by 12 months, and take him through to adulthood when he turns 18.

Another defence option was for a conditional release order.

“There appears to be an attitudinal change by him. His mother has echoed it and says he is at home at night and police not turning up frequently,” Mr Fairclough said.

“There has been no offending in the past six months and he has been engaged with Youth Justice with the intention to either get education or to get him into the workforce.

“On occasions he uses cannabis, but cut back his drug use.”

Mr Fairclough reassured the court the teen “seems generally on track” which pointed toward some level of maturity and would likely benefit from extended supervision.

The court heard the teen attended 67 out of 130 scheduled supervised visits for a probation order that he’d been sentenced to in November last year.

He had completed one hour of a 30 hour community work service order issued three weeks previously, and done 10 hours of a 60 hour unpaid community work order imposed in November.

Judge Horneman-Wren shed a little light on the facts of the Crown case, saying the robber used violence against a 14-year-old boy in an attempt to steal his foot wear.

“What is troubling is that it was broad daylight in a shopping centre. You steered him toward an escalator,” he said.

“It was protracted and you punched him in the eye.

“You have a poor history since the age of 13. Six pages over a fairly short period of time for property, drug, trespass and violence offences.”

Judge Horneman-Wren said the teen was on an 18 month probation order for an offence of armed robbery in company and the offence now before the court breached that order.

He noted the teen had not performed well in the past but was now engaging well with his probation order.

He said it would appear the teen sought acceptance with some anti-social peers who he was hanging out with, and who had encouraged his criminal behaviour and drug taking.

Judge Horneman-Wren said the teen was under the influence of drugs when he committed the attempted robbery at Riverlink where he was banned.

He held in custody four days when arrested.

He was sentenced to a two year probation order and agreed to do programs as required. No conviction recorded.