Teen robbers stoned boy from tree, robbed his iPad

A BOY was forced to scramble up into tree branches when ambushed on his scooter by two boys in a robbery.

But his young attackers threw stones at him causing him to fall to the ground where they then robbed him of his iPad.

One of the offenders, a boy now aged 15 years and seven months, went before a District Court Judge in Ipswich Children's Court and pleaded guilty to committing a robbery in company at Gatton on March 19, last year.

At the time he was aged 14 and seven months.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said that at the time the boy was subject to a good behaviour order and a graffiti removal order.

He said the robbery took place in a Gatton park where one of the boys demanded his scooter. Mr Wilkins said the boy clambered up a tree and one of his attackers tried to hit him with a stick, so he climbed higher.

The boy was hit by rocks the two began throwing at him, and while trying to dodge the rocks he fell to the ground where they punched and hit him.

The offender had then grabbed his backpack and walked away. An iPad was taken. The victim suffered scratches, bruises, and abrasions to his head.

Both boys were arrested and charged in May last year, the second accused yet to be dealt with.

The court heard the boy was not keen to complete a Restorative Justice Order (to meet with his victim to discuss the crime) but would comply if ordered to do so by the judge.

Judge Deborah Richards said such a conference would be good, given the bad blood between the two.

Defence barrister Scott Neaves said the boy had himself been subject to bullying that caused him to leave school. And, although previously involved in the drug ice, was no longer a user.

Judge Richards said it would be challenging for him to find work, and encouraged him to do further studies such as distance education from home.

He was sentenced to a nine month probation order, and must do a Restorative Justice Order.