Teen remanded in custody over alleged chase, kidnapping

Polair was called in to track the movement of a stolen car as it was driven from Ipswich to the Lockyer Valley on Tuesday.

A TEENAGER who allegedly crashed a stolen car and then forced a passing motorist to help him flee the scene will go before court to face nine charges in February 2021.

Jack Mckellar, 18, from Oakey, was due to front Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning facing one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed and disqualified driving, disobeying a police direction; and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle for committing an indictable offence, armed robbery, deprivation of liberty and serious assault of a person over 60.

Police allege McKellar was first seen on Tuesday morning about 10.30am on Haig St, Ipswich, behind the wheel of a car that had been reported stolen from a Raceview address earlier that morning.

The suspect vehicle was followed by the Polair chopper as it headed along the Warrego Highway through the Lockyer Valley before colliding with a car at Helidon Spa.

After crashing, it is alleged McKellar ran towards the 69-year-old driver of another vehicle, threatening her and forcing her to drive him away from the scene.

Police chased the second vehicle down and arrested McKellar a short time later.

Mckellar was not required to appear in court in person on Wednesday, with his defence lawyer representing him in his absence.

No application for bail was made.

McKellar is due to appear at Toowoomba Magistrates Court on February 12, 2021.