Teen rapist grew up watching porn, caused family break-up

A TEENAGER who raped a younger female relative has caused the break-up of his family.

The 16-year-old started watching porn from what Judge Michael Shanahan described as a "very early age".

The Ipswich boy was sentenced to six months detention on four rape charges, and will then be released on 12 months supervision.

He also faced three charges of indecent treatment of a child under 16, for which he was sentenced to three years supervision.

The Children's Court on Friday heard the teenager crept up on the girl as she slept and started raping her.

She told one of her parents and police were contacted.

Judge Shanahan said the boy's early exposure to pornography did not excuse his actions, it was linked to the teen's warped development and "disregulation" of his behaviour.

"It's plain that you have some problems with behavioural issues in the past."

The defendant had spent no previous time in custody.

He felt responsible for breaking up his family, the court heard.

Restorative justice was proposed but the girl was not interested, which the judge said was understandable.

The court heard the boy described the rapes as part of "sexual experimentation" with the girl.

But the boy acknowledged he had raped the girl.

He had recently been staying at a youth hostel, being kept away from the girl.

Judge Shanahan said he some concerns about bad peer influences and drug use at the hostel.

But the judge said the hostel, despite these problems, seemed to be the best place that could be provided in the circumstances.

The court heard the boy was still in school and had studied several subjects which could be the foundation of decent employment.

Judge Shanahan said the teen would need "extended supervision in the community".

The boy and his younger relative were both getting counselling.

-NewsRegional