Teen rapist dad seeks help after attack on girlfriend

A TEENAGER who pleaded guilty to raping his younger girlfriend just one week after they began dating has avoided time in a juvenile detention centre.

Instead the now 18-year-old will serve a three-year probation order that will allow him to continue undergoing counselling for young sex offenders.

The Ipswich Children's Court heard the teenager's moral culpability was reduced due to intellectual impairment.

It was revealed there had been a lack of sex education at his school, with the teenager often viewing pornography.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC was told the teen's only previous sexual encounter resulted in a girl getting pregnant.

The defendant previously pleaded guilty to raping the 15-year-old complainant when he was aged 16 and seven months.

The offence was committed while she slept at his house in October, 2018.

The court heard the girl was sleeping in a spare bedroom but woke at 5.30am to find the teenage boy on top of her.

He had removed her pants and despite her struggles and yells for him to get off her, he pinned her wrists down and raped her.

Crown prosecutor Victoria Adams said the offence was opportunistic in nature.

The Crown sought a sentence of a 3-5 year detention order, or a supervised probation order between 2-3 years.

Defence barrister Jessica Horne sought a supervised probation order with no conviction recorded because of his age at the time and likely impact on future employment.

She also noted his mild intellectual disability.

On Wednesday when the part-heard sentence resumed, Judge Lynch expressed concern that if he was an inmate of a juvenile detention centre when he turned 18½ in a few months, it would trigger his automatic transfer to an adult jail.

This would prevent him from completing specific juvenile programs.

Judge Lynch said the victim knew her attacker from high school for more than a year, but they had only become boyfriend and girlfriend a week prior to the offence.

He said the girl's victim impact statement revealed the assault had a significant affect, including anxiety and depression, difficulty sleeping, prone to panic attacks and self harm.

Along with her loss of self-esteem and trust in others, she had also stopped attending school since the incident.

Judge Lynch said reports on the offender show he has difficulty reading and writing.

"There was no formal sexual education. You were exposed to pornography, and lack of education compromised your understanding of consent, and ethical sexual behaviour," Judge Lynch said.

Assessment of his intellectual functioning found it fell in the extremely low range and may reduce his moral culpability.

Judge Lynch said this disability was an important consideration.

"With appropriate care your risk of reoffending can be significantly reduced," he said.

No conviction was recorded.