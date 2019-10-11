Teen punches on after ugly comment in Maccas

A SEXUALISED comment about his girlfriend was the apparent trigger for a teenager to punch another man in the head inside a McDonald's cafe.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Lachlan Waters took exception to the remarks and reacted, striking the young man in the back of his head.

Lachlan Waters, 18, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm to the male at McDonald's Indooroopilly on Sunday, August 25.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said the incident happened at 9.35pm when Waters and three friends approached three people at a table.

The male was seated with his back to him and there had been a verbal argument.

Waters had punched the male once in the back of his head with a closed fist.

As Waters and his friends left the complainant and his friends took the car registration number and reported the assault to police.

Sen-Const Spargo said the man suffered some bruising and swelling but did not want ambulance paramedics to attend and treat him.

Police officers went to McDonald's and viewed CCTV footage.

He said Waters had no previous history.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Waters was leaving McDonald's with his girlfriend and friends when comments "of a sexual nature” were made to her.

Waters had taken offence to the remarks.

He said Waters completed Year 12 last year and he and his girlfriend were expecting their first child.

The court heard Waters was seeking an apprenticeship to become a boilermaker.

Citing his youth and good background with no prior offending, Mr Hoskin sought for no conviction to be recorded.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said it was to his credit that Waters had no history of offences, and noted that he would soon turn 19.

"The community is rightly concerned about people who behave in such fashion, particularly in public areas,” Ms Sturgess said.

"I accept there was only minor swelling and bruising. That is just luck.

"A person struck on the head can fall, strike their head. It can cause death or brain injury.

"It was a stupid thing to do.

"Think twice before you use your fists to sort out an argument.

"Feel very fortunate the outcome was not more serious.”

Ms Sturgess fined him $1200. No conviction was recorded.