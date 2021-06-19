Teen prodigy’s last-minute Origin audition

There’s an old adage in sport that if you’re good enough then you’re old enough.

In the next 24 hours, we’ll find out if Paul Green believes in that saying when he decides whether to hand 18-year-old Reece Walsh an Origin debut after just seven games in the NRL.

Whether it’s in his best interests to be thrown into the lion’s den after the Maroons were hammered in the State of Origin series opener remains to be seen, but Walsh did his chances no harm with a brave showing as Brodie Jones scored with four minutes left to snatch victory for the Knights in appalling conditions.

The teenager defied the wind to take a couple of brutal bombs, narrowly missed a 40/20, flew through the air to fall agonisingly short of a try and nailed a sideline conversion in cyclonic conditions with his first attempt in the NRL.

Origin games often come down to moments of brilliance, and Walsh showed he’s more than capable of sparking those when he won an aerial contest and then raced 68 metres, only to be chopped down short of the line.

However, he dropped a ball off a scrum in the third minute, couldn’t handle a swirling bomb, bobbled another nightmare kick into touch and missed two field goals as the Warriors’ main man showed he can be ruffled under pressure.

Phil Gould and other prominent voices say he’s far too young to be picked for the Suncorp Stadium showdown next Sunday, but with Kalyn Ponga injured and AJ Brimson in doubt, he may be Queensland’s best chance to level the series.

O captain my captains

Knights players should jump on a table to thank their middle men for what they did on Saturday afternoon. In abysmal conditions, it was up to the tough hombres up front to deliver, and they did so in spades.

Co-captain Daniel Saifiti was immense, churning through 143 minutes from 16 carries in an unchanged first-half stint, while his twin Jacob made 85 metres and David Klemmer added 109 off the bench in the first 40.

Newcastle’s other captain wasn’t as effective with ball in hand, but his efforts were just as important as Jayden Brailey somehow chased down Walsh, and almost did the same when he tried to reel in Euan Aitken for the Warriors’ first try.

Revolving door

The Knights welcomed back Mitchell Pearce from a pec injury and he showed why he’s such an important piece of the puzzle as he laid on their first try and helped straighten their attack in the lowest-scoring game of the season.

But as has been the case all season, the Knights could lose a number of players to injury and suspension as they battle to stay in touch with the top eight.

Already without Kalyn Ponga and Bradman Best, the Knights lost Kurt Mann to an ankle injury, while try-scorer Lachlan Fitzgibbon was placed on report and sent to the sin bin for a high shot on Kodi Nikorima who was barely a foot off the ground.

Originally published as Teen prodigy’s last-minute Origin audition