The 18-year-old passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Teen passenger killed in 4WD rollover

Ellen Ransley
Ellen Ransley
31st May 2021 7:14 AM | Updated: 8:03 AM

An 18-year-old has died after he was thrown from the passenger seat of a four-wheel drive near Brisbane on Sunday afternoon.

Queensland police say the driver lost control of his Toyota HiLux at Ocean Beach, Woorim on Bribie Island around 4.30pm and the man was thrown from the vehicle.

The Burpengary man died at the scene, while the Beachmere driver, also 18, was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries”.

It was a horror day for Queensland Police, who attended a fatal motorcycle crash in the North Burnett around the same time.

The 39-year-old rider came off his bike in Eidsvold East at 4.30pm, and despite all efforts to revive the local man, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with further information about either crash is urged to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating both crashes.

