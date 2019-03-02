Teen on ice-fuelled spree dubbed a one-man crime wave

A TEENAGER who joined his young mates in the robbery of a child was dubbed a one-boy crimewave in an Ipswich court.

His growing list of offences before the court system was compared to those of a seasoned adult offender.

Aged just 15, the Ipswich youth appeared before Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC in the Children's Court, pleading guilty to committing robbery in company with violence at Brassall on April 3, 2018.

The offender was 14 at the time.

Crown prosecutor Clayton Wallis said the youth had appeared eight times at various courts for multiple offences including burglary, car stealing, assault, and unlawfully entering premises.

"He's been a one-man crime spree," Mr Wallis said.

"No convictions have ever been recorded."

Mr Wallis said the teen was on a probation order made only three weeks before he committed the robbery.

The youth had spent 125 days held in pre-sentence custody, with 89 days related to the robbery offence.

Mr Wallis said the youth was with mates at a skate park when he encountered the victim who was with friends.

The victim was threatened and struck in the head by one of the youths after he walked away after being asked about a stolen scooter.

He was hit multiple times on his arm, told to take off his watch, and struck once in the face.

He was then forced to take off his watch as collateral to be held until the stolen scooter was returned.

The Crown case was that the youth was party to a gratuitous assault.

The stolen watch was never returned.

Defence barrister Clare O'Connor said the defendant instructed he was prepared to complete the court orders.

"He was just moved on the weekend to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre. But he spent over two weeks locked in the Brisbane police watch-house," Ms O'Connor said.

"It was not a good experience for him."

Judge Horneman-Wren warned the teen to stop drugs or his future looked bleak.

The judge told the teen he hoped the stint in the watch-house provided "the shock of your life".

"Despite your history, one cannot give up on you, you are only 15," he said.

"But you have got to do it (probation order).

"You have agreed to do it."

The youth agreed to complete a 15-month probation order and do the necessary programs.