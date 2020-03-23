Teen on attempted robbery charge free on bail

A TEENAGE girl charged over a violent attempted robbery of woman at Riverlink shopping centre has been granted bail.

Saphfire Angel Erihe-Schaeffer, 18, from Raceview, made a successful bail application in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday afternoon.

She must live with her mother, maintain a curfew and report every week to police.

The application went before Magistrate Jason Schubert.

Erihe-Schaeffer, and co-accused Jonathon William Graham, 18, from Leichhardt, are both charged with attempted robbery with violence in company of a 25-year-old woman in a carpark at The Terrace in North Ipswich on Sunday, September 29.

Other charges they face include fraud and attempted fraud; two counts of entering premises and commit an offence at North Booval and Booval on September 27; unlawful use of a motor vehicle on September 29 at Leichhardt; and attempting to enter premises with intent to commit an offence.

It will be alleged that the woman suffered head injuries after being involved in an incident when sitting in her Ford sedan.