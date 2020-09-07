Teen offender joined drug set-up trio in ambush

A TEENAGER who joined two men in assaulting a man and damaging his car has been warned he has run out of chances to avoid jail.

Having just turned 18, it was the teen's second time before Ipswich Children's Court on crimes of violence, with the sentencing judge giving him a strong warning that if he continues offending he will appear in the District Court and likely spend time in an adult jail.

The young man, who was 17 at the time of the offending, pleaded guilty to assault doing bodily harm at Brassall on October 31, 2019; attempted stealing of car keys and a wallet; and causing wilful damage to a car window.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said the victim had pulled a flick-knife and retreated to his car when the three offenders demanded his wallet and car keys.

The teenager and one of the adults smashed a window and windscreen of his car when they left. The male victim suffered cuts and bruises.

Crown prosecutor Scott Malcolmson tended photos of the victim and the damaged vehicle.

Defence barrister Nicholas Bennett from Legal Aid said the teenager's criminal history included a serious prior offence.

Judge Horneman-Wren said the previous offence involved 10 people armed with baseball bats in an attack on a man.

He said an earlier report by Youth Justice Queensland found that the youth claimed to have been a victim of school bullying in 2017 and that he turned to substance abuse to deal with it.

A representative of the department of Youth Justice told the court she had spoken to the young man and his parents about his offending.

"They say it was his engagement with negative older peers and at the time he wasn't working with his father," she said.

"Not doing very much at all and smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol.

"He says the plan was to buy marijuana.

"His father says they (the two adult co-offenders) latched onto his son who had been earning."

Judge Horneman-Wren said the victim said he'd been lured to the shed as a ruse to steal from him.

The teen was armed with a piece of timber.

"You must understand that if you commit these offences now as an adult you will be going to jail, do you understand?" he said.

"Yes Your Honour," the teenager replied from the dock.

He was sentenced to a 12-month supervised probation order.