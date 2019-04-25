Menu
The teens were arrested at a nearby train station. Trevor Veale
Crime

Teen muggers busted at train station

Navarone Farrell
by
25th Apr 2019 7:27 AM

DETECTIVES have charged three teenagers following an alleged robbery in Rosewood yesterday afternoon.

It will be alleged a 15-year-old girl was walking along Railway St when she was approached by two girls and a boy.

The three allegedly asked for the girl's phone before walking to a nearby train station, shoving the girl and fleeing with the phone.

The 15-year-old girl was not physically injured during the incident.

The three were taken into custody at a railway station in Karrabin.

A 16-year-old Crestmead girl, 14-year-old Regents Park girl and a 14-year-old Crestmead boy have all been charged with robbery in company.

court crime ipswich court robbery
