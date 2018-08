A MOTORCYCLIST was uninjured following a high speed crash on the Centenary Hwy this evening.

Emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash at Deebing Heights just after 7pm following reports a motorbike had crashed into a roundabout.

The 18-year-old male rider was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived and he did not need to be taken to hospital.

Police have cleared the scene and traffic is not impacted.