Teen, man hospitalised after overnight motorbike crashes
A TEENAGER and a man in his 40s were both hospitalised after separate motorbike crashes in Ipswich overnight.
A young man was taken by paramedics to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a shoulder injury after crashing on a private property in Redbank Plains just before 7pm on Wednesday.
Paramedics also responded to a motorbike crash in Wulkuraka in the early hours of Thursday morning.
They were called to the accident in Gregory St just after 2.30am and took a man in his 40s to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a chest injury.
