Two men were taken to Ipswich Hospital overnight after motorbike crashes in Redbank Plains and Wulkuraka.
News

Teen, man hospitalised after overnight motorbike crashes

Lachlan Mcivor
25th Feb 2021 7:21 AM
A TEENAGER and a man in his 40s were both hospitalised after separate motorbike crashes in Ipswich overnight.

A young man was taken by paramedics to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a shoulder injury after crashing on a private property in Redbank Plains just before 7pm on Wednesday.

Paramedics also responded to a motorbike crash in Wulkuraka in the early hours of Thursday morning.

They were called to the accident in Gregory St just after 2.30am and took a man in his 40s to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a chest injury.

