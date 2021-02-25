Teen, man hospitalised after overnight motorbike crashes

Two men were taken to Ipswich Hospital overnight after motorbike crashes in Redbank Plains and Wulkuraka.

Two men were taken to Ipswich Hospital overnight after motorbike crashes in Redbank Plains and Wulkuraka.

A TEENAGER and a man in his 40s were both hospitalised after separate motorbike crashes in Ipswich overnight.

A young man was taken by paramedics to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a shoulder injury after crashing on a private property in Redbank Plains just before 7pm on Wednesday.

Paramedics also responded to a motorbike crash in Wulkuraka in the early hours of Thursday morning.

They were called to the accident in Gregory St just after 2.30am and took a man in his 40s to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a chest injury.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.