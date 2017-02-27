Teen, man charged over alleged armed robbery

A MAN will spend the rest of the week in custody after two men were threatened with firearms in their Esk home early yesterday.

Police allege at about 5am, two men entered a residence on Hampton Esk Rd and assaulted two men who were asleep inside.

It will further be alleged the men threatened the occupants with firearms and demanded cash.

A sedan allegedly stolen from the property was later seen at about 8.20pm yesterday in Ipswich and Polair monitored the vehicle from Bundamba to Pine Mountain.

Lowood police used a tyre deflation device to stop the car.

Police restrained the passenger while the male driver fled into a rural property and allegedly attempted to steal another vehicle.

The driver then attempted to punch an officer and violently struggled before being arrested, police say.

North Booval man Travis Peter Holborn, 24, is charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation while adversely affected, unlicensed driving, serious assault police, enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence and possess dangerous drugs.

Holborn did not make an application for bail in Ipswich Magistrates Court today and the matter will next be mentioned on March 15.

Riverview man Larkin Dwayne Moffatt, 17, is charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and bail related offences.

Moffatt was granted bail and will next appear in court on March 3.