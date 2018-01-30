Teen’s throat slashed by stubby in 'freak dancing accident'

The 19-year-old was left with 12 stitches after crashing into a VB bottle in a freak dancing accident on Australia Day. Picture: Channel 9 Victorian teenager lucky to be alive after Australia Day accident

A VICTORIAN teenager is reflecting on her dance moves and how she drinks her beer after her throat was slashed by a VB bottle during an Australia Day party.

Kaitlyn Scott, 19, was dancing on the kitchen table at her Avoca home when the party took a dangerous turn.

"I went to jump on one of my friends who went to catch me, but he was a bit too late," she told Nine News.

The 19-year-old took a tumble and crashed into her VB stubby, cutting her neck, Nine reported.

Panicked friends at the party tried to help, with one holding her hand over the wound trying to stop the bleeding.

"All the blood was just squirted all over her and she put her hands on me to kind of stop the blood, but it was still coming out," Ms Scott said. "The hole in my neck was, like, a big hole.

Ms Scott was taken to Royal Melbourne Hospital where she was given more than 12 stitches to close the wound. The teenager said she had been told the beer bottle's sharp edge was "just a few millimetres away from getting the main artery and me just dying on the spot".

"I was scared I was going to die," she said.

Asked during an interview with Channel 9 whether she would be drinking again, Ms Scott said: "No, probably not. Not for a while. Not out of stubbies."

