Teen dead, three hurt after car driven by 14-year-old rolls
A teenager has died and three others have been injured after a horrific crash in the Central Highlands yesterday evening.
Police say a 14-year-old boy was behind the wheel when a 4WD was driving along a dirt section of Wills Road, Emerald, at 6pm yesterday evening.
The driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle and the car rolled several times.
The 16-year-old boy died on scene.
Three 14-year-olds, including the driver were all taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
