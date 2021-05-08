Teen dead, three hurt after car driven by 14-year-old rolls

A teenager has died and three others have been injured after a horrific crash in the Central Highlands yesterday evening.

Police say a 14-year-old boy was behind the wheel when a 4WD was driving along a dirt section of Wills Road, Emerald, at 6pm yesterday evening.

The driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle and the car rolled several times.

The 16-year-old boy died on scene.

Three 14-year-olds, including the driver were all taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

