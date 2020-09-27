Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Townsville Forensic Crash Unit were called to a rural property west of Townsville where a 15-year-old girl had been killed in a farming accident.
Townsville Forensic Crash Unit were called to a rural property west of Townsville where a 15-year-old girl had been killed in a farming accident.
News

Teen killed in tragic farm accident

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
27th Sep 2020 3:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been killed and her sibling flown to hospital after a tragic farm accident west of Townsville.

The Forensic Crash Unit were called to a cattle station, about 170km north of Charters Towers, about 10pm on Friday night where a 15-year-old girl was killed.

A spokesman from Queensland Police said the girl and her sister were sitting in the tray of a ute that was attempting to tow a bogged vehicle out of mud when things went wrong.

The snatch rope between the cars snapped, and struck the girl in the chest.

She died at the scene.

The girl's sister was injured and flown to Townsville University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Teen killed in tragic farm accident

More Stories

accident death editors picks emergency tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich man killed, schoolgirl serious after highway crash

        Premium Content Ipswich man killed, schoolgirl serious after highway crash

        News A driver has died and three young girls have been hospitalised following a horror car crash.

        Courage, commitment and comeback in Pride’s electric finish

        Premium Content Courage, commitment and comeback in Pride’s electric finish

        Soccer First-time senior goal scorer just wanted to keep helping team as they pounded...

        Homeless spike: Eviction threat as rental guarantee ends

        Premium Content Homeless spike: Eviction threat as rental guarantee ends

        News Queensland will this week become the only state in Australia without a moratorium...

        Health shock: The unlikely disorder afflicting our elderly

        Premium Content Health shock: The unlikely disorder afflicting our elderly

        Health It’s a syndrome not usually associated with the elderly, but it is now afflicting...