Teen killed in highway crash identified

Peter Hardwick
6th Jul 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 11:37 AM
POLICE have released the name of a Goondiwindi teenager killed in a two-vehicle crash west of Toowoomba at the weekend.

Patrick Finn Wallace, 18, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash with a semi-trailer on the Gore Highway about 5.50pm Friday.

The crash was near Kindon between Goondiwindi and Millmerran.

Social media was inundated at the weekend with well wishes for Mr Wallace's family and expressions of sympathy.

Irish Dan Wallace posted on his Facebook site: "At 6pm on the 3rd of July we tragically lost our baby boy & brother Patrick Finn Wallace affectionately known as Paddy, Irish, Pat or the Finn Fella, our hearts are broken, what we wouldn't give to have you back with us even for just one minute more ...

"Paddy you lived life to the fullest, you rose to any challenges set and my god you were given a few ... you loved your job and your friends ... we miss you & we love you ... there just wasn't enough time."

Toowoomba Chronicle

